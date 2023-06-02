News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
33
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
34
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
33
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
34
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World food prices fall to two-year low in May
World
2023-06-02 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
World food prices fall to two-year low in May
The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in May to its lowest in two years, as a slump in prices of vegetable oils, cereals and dairy outweighed increases for sugar and meat.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally-traded food commodities, averaged 124.3 points in May against a revised 127.7 for the previous month, the agency said on Friday. The April reading was originally given as 127.2.
The May score marked the lowest since April 2021 and meant the index was now 22% below an all-time peak reached in March 2022 following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
FAO's cereal price index dropped by nearly 5% in May from the prior month, pressured by ample supply prospects and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing shipments from Ukraine.
But international rice prices continued to increase in May, partly due to tighter supplies in some exporting countries, said FAO. The agency last month expressed concern over rising prices of the staple.
FAO's vegetable oil price index slid almost 9% month on month, reflecting large oilseed supplies and weak demand for palm oil, while global dairy prices eased over 3% amid a seasonal upturn in northern hemisphere milk output, the agency said.
Sugar prices, in contrast, showed a 5.5% increase from April in a fourth straight monthly gain, as concerns over the El Nino weather pattern added to global supply risks, FAO said.
However, improving weather conditions in Brazil and lower crude oil prices have curbed sugar markets, it added. Sugar futures ended May lower after a 12-year high in late April.
In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, FAO forecast world cereal production this year at 2.813 billion tonnes, a 1% increase from 2022 that mainly reflected an expected rise in maize output.
Global cereal stocks in the 2023/24 season were projected to rise 1.7% year on year to a record 873 million tonnes, reflecting larger expected stocks of maize, rice and barley.
Wheat stocks were forecast to fall, however, as production was seen declining while demand was expected to be stable.
Reuters
World
World
Food
Prices
Fall
Two Year
Low
UN
United Nations
Agency
Next
German finance ministry steps up 2024 budget pressure on ministries
India says it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-27
Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tables
World
2023-04-27
Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tables
0
World
2023-04-07
World food prices down by a fifth on 2022: UN
World
2023-04-07
World food prices down by a fifth on 2022: UN
0
World
2023-05-05
World food prices rise for first time in a year- FAO
World
2023-05-05
World food prices rise for first time in a year- FAO
0
World
2023-04-14
Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices
World
2023-04-14
Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:55
New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury
World
11:55
New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
0
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
0
World
09:51
German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law
World
09:51
German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
4
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
6
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
7
Lebanon News
13:14
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice
Lebanon News
13:14
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice
8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More