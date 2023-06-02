Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed

World
2023-06-02 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed

Police and protesters clashed in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday as unrest picked up again one day after a jail sentence for opposition politician Ousmane Sonko sparked some of the deadliest violence in the country in recent memory.

Nine people were killed in clashes between police and Sonko supporters on Thursday after he was sentenced to two years for corrupting youth. The opposition says the verdict, which could prevent Sonko from running in elections next year, was politically motivated.

Violence broke out again in Dakar's outskirts on Friday afternoon as police fired tear gas to disperse protestors burning tires on a main road. They threw rocks back before running away.

Similar scenes were reported in other parts of the city.

Soldiers and riot police patrolled streets on Friday as the army was deployed to reinforce security. There was a particularly heavy presence around banks and French-owned supermarkets and petrol stations, which Sonko supporters often target.

Thursday's riots were the latest bout in months of protests in Senegal, long considered one of West Africa's strongest democracies, sparked by Sonko's court case as well as concerns that President Macky Sall will try to bypass a two-term limit and run again in February elections.

Sall has neither confirmed nor denied this.

Several social media and messaging platforms were still restricted on Friday as the government sought to limit online communications.

But a call for more protests after afternoon prayers still circulated on social media, which many are accessing through virtual private networks.

Sonko's PASTEF party called on citizens to "amplify and intensify the resistance."

The United Nations, the African Union and West Africa's main regional bloc have condemned the unrest. France urged restraint and dialogue to resolve the crisis, saying it was extremely preoccupied by the violence.

Amnesty International has meanwhile called on the government to investigate Thursday's deaths and avoid using force disproportionately.

Earlier on Friday, large groups of students were bussed out of Dakar's main university campus.

Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar was the epicenter of Thursday's violence, with protesters setting buses, buildings and archives alight and throwing rocks at riot police, who responded by firing tear gas.

"Yesterday was difficult and violent," said student Alioune Ndiaye, heading to his home in eastern Senegal with a backpack full of belongings.

Sonko, 48, was accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlor in 2021, when she was 20, and making death threats against her.

A criminal court cleared Sonko of rape, but found him guilty of an offence described in the penal code as immoral behavior towards individuals younger than 21. He denies wrongdoing.

Many, especially the young, strongly support him. Cheikh Hann, a tailor queuing for bread in Ouakam, said the unrest would likely continue.

"Young people are motivated, they will not let this go," he said. "The government cannot eliminate opponents."




Reuters
 

World

Senegal

Unrest

Flares

Army

Deploy

Protests

LBCI Next
Two long-range drones hit west Russian towns overnight: governor
Ukraine says it downed more than 30 missiles and drones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-16

More unrest in Senegal as police clash with opposition supporters

LBCI
Sports
2023-06-01

Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

Sudanese army is suspending negotiations - Sudanese diplomatic source

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-30

Serve Robotics to deploy up to 2,000 sidewalk delivery bots on Uber Eats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:22

Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030

LBCI
World
14:17

Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections

LBCI
World
14:11

Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post

LBCI
World
14:02

Argentina doubles China currency swap access to $10 bln

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority

LBCI
Middle East
14:28

Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More