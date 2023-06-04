News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India ends rescue work as focus turns to cause of worst crash in decades
World
2023-06-04 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India ends rescue work as focus turns to cause of worst crash in decades
Indian authorities on Sunday completed rescue operations after the country's deadliest rail crash in more than two decades, with signal failure emerging as the likely cause of an accident that killed at least 275 people.
The death toll from Friday's crash was revised down from 288 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice, said Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the eastern state of Odisha.
The tally was unlikely to rise, he told reporters. "Now the rescue operation is complete."
Nearly 1,200 people were injured when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore.
More than 900 people had been discharged from hospital while 260 were still being treated, with one patient in critical condition, the Odisha state government said in an update on Sunday evening.
State-run Indian Railways, which says it transports more than 13 million people every day, has been working to improve its patchy safety record, blamed on ageing infrastructure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces an election due next year, visited the scene on Saturday to talk to rescue workers, inspect the wreckage and meet some of the injured.
"Those found guilty will be punished stringently," Modi said.
Reuters
World
India
Indian
Rescue
Cause
Crash
Next
Saudi to make new voluntary cuts as part of OPEC+ deal - source
Scores detained in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
01:43
Families, rescuers search for victims of India's worst train crash in decades
World
01:43
Families, rescuers search for victims of India's worst train crash in decades
0
World
00:02
India's worst train crash in decades kills at least 288
World
00:02
India's worst train crash in decades kills at least 288
0
World
2023-06-02
India says it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China
World
2023-06-02
India says it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China
0
Sports
2023-05-29
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
Sports
2023-05-29
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:46
Russia fully enforces its oil output cuts, Novak says
World
14:46
Russia fully enforces its oil output cuts, Novak says
0
World
11:57
Saudi to make new voluntary cuts as part of OPEC+ deal - source
World
11:57
Saudi to make new voluntary cuts as part of OPEC+ deal - source
0
World
08:22
Scores detained in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
World
08:22
Scores detained in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
0
World
06:53
Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win
World
06:53
Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Nissan finally shows off the Max-Out EV convertible concept in IRL
Variety
2023-02-02
Nissan finally shows off the Max-Out EV convertible concept in IRL
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-29
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-29
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-23
Price of gasoline drops 17000 LBP
Lebanon News
2022-12-23
Price of gasoline drops 17000 LBP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:28
Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement
Press Highlights
00:28
Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement
2
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
4
Middle East
07:00
Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities
Middle East
07:00
Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities
5
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
6
Lebanon News
05:52
President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests
Lebanon News
05:52
President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More