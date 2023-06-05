News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PwC Australia names dozens of staff involved in government tax plan leak
World
2023-06-05 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PwC Australia names dozens of staff involved in government tax plan leak
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia on Monday named at least 67 current and former staff involved in the leak of confidential government tax plans in an unpublished letter to lawmakers ahead of parliamentary hearings later this week.
PwC, one of the world's "big four" audit and advisory firms, is battling to contain the fall-out from a scandal in Australia, after a former partner who had been was consulting with the federal government on new tax laws targeting corporate tax avoidance shared confidential drafts with colleagues to drum up business around the world.
A cache of 144 pages of partially redacted emails released in May revealed dozens of staff were working to help multinational companies sidestep a new Australian tax law in concert with PwC firms in the United States, Britain, Singapore and Netherlands.
In response to questions from a senate committee, PwC Australia provided a list of four former partners involved in the leak, including the partner at the center of the scandal.
The "big four" firm also named a separate group of 63 current and former partners who received at least one email containing confidential information relating to Australia's 2016 Multinational Anti-Avoidance Law.
These staff did not necessarily know about the confidentiality breach.
The submission to the senate committee listing the names was first reported by the Australian Financial Review and later confirmed by a PwC spokesperson to Reuters.
Acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins publicly apologized last week for the scandal and directed nine partners to go on leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the confidentiality breaches. Some but not all of those partners were named in the submission.
Australia's largest pension fund last week froze future work with the firm, widening the fallout and raising the risk that private-sector clients could follow a growing list of government agencies reviewing or pausing their work with the firm.
Reuters
World
PwC
Australia
Dozens
Staff
Involved
Government
Tax
Plan
Leak
Next
Dollar firm as US rates seen higher for longer; lira slides
Russia says it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive, killed hundreds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-22
Australia says PwC leak of government tax documents may be referred to police
World
2023-05-22
Australia says PwC leak of government tax documents may be referred to police
0
World
2023-05-29
PwC Australia puts nine partners on leave, overhauls board amid tax leak scandal
World
2023-05-29
PwC Australia puts nine partners on leave, overhauls board amid tax leak scandal
0
World
2023-05-15
Former PwC Australia CEO to retire as partner after tax documents leak scandal
World
2023-05-15
Former PwC Australia CEO to retire as partner after tax documents leak scandal
0
World
2023-05-16
India plans to challenge EU carbon tax at WTO – sources
World
2023-05-16
India plans to challenge EU carbon tax at WTO – sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:25
Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week
World
07:25
Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week
0
World
07:15
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
World
07:15
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
0
World
07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
World
07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
0
World
07:11
Higher wage costs force UK services firms to push up prices
World
07:11
Higher wage costs force UK services firms to push up prices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkey cenbank's net forex reserves negative for first time since 2002
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkey cenbank's net forex reserves negative for first time since 2002
0
World
2023-05-29
Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News
World
2023-05-29
Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President
Lebanon News
07:23
Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President
0
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
2
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
4
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
6
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
7
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More