UK enhances travel experience with new electronic travel authorization for Gulf countries and Jordan

2023-06-07 | 01:24
UK enhances travel experience with new electronic travel authorization for Gulf countries and Jordan
UK enhances travel experience with new electronic travel authorization for Gulf countries and Jordan

The United Kingdom is introducing the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) in a significant step toward simplifying travel for those who do not require a visa to enter the country. Nationals of Qatar will be the first to benefit from this system starting 15 November 2023. The scheme will then be extended to include nationals of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates from 22 February 2024.

The ETA, electronically linked to the traveller's passport, offers a convenient digital travel clearance for those visiting the UK for tourism, business, study, or visiting family and friends for up to six months. It will also facilitate easier entry for individuals coming to the UK for up to three months on the Creative Worker visa concession and for those transiting through the UK, irrespective of whether they pass through UK border control.

The implementation of this new system initiates with Qatar in November 2023, followed by a rollout to the additional Gulf countries and Jordan in February 2024. This phased approach allows for an efficient introduction of the new system across these countries.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the travel experience, the UK government plans to extend the ETA requirement to more nationalities in the future. Travelers can conveniently check their visa requirements on the UK government's website, which will be updated regularly with more details about the ETA, reaffirming the UK's dedication to making international travel more seamless and user-friendly.

