Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

World
2023-06-08 | 10:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Italy&#39;s Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would travel to Tunisia at the weekend with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, highlighting EU concern over the situation there.

Meloni visited Tunisia on Tuesday looking to make progress in unblocking loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the north African state.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in Rome with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Meloni said she was confident a deal could be reached between the IMF and Tunisia.

"I think Sunday's trip could facilitate" an agreement, she said.

Italy is concerned that without the funds, Tunisia faces a full-blown financial crisis that could push a fresh wave of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea in search of a better life in Europe.

"The destabilization of Tunisia would have serious repercussions on the stability of the whole of North Africa ... and those repercussions would also reach us," Meloni said.

"For us, clearly, addressing the current situation in Tunisia with pragmatism is a priority," she added.

Talks between Tunisia and the IMF for a $1.9 billion loan have been stalled for months, with Tunisian President Kais Saied rejecting key terms for the proposed deal.

Saied seized most powers in 2021, shutting down parliament and moving to rule by decree. He has shown little interest in economic policy except to blame Tunisia's problems on corruption.

In February, he told security forces to expel all illegal immigrants, denouncing what he said was a conspiracy to change Tunisia's demographics by making it more African and less Arab.

The resulting crackdown helped fuel a surge in migrant departures towards Italy. About 26,555 of the 51,215 boat migrants who reached Italy so far this year had set sail from Tunisia, the latest United Nations data shows, against 3,658 in the same period of 2022.




Reuters
 

World

Middle East

Italy

Meloni

Return

Tunisia

Hope

IMF

Deal

LBCI Next
Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-23

Italy's Juventus docked 10 points for transfer deals

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-21

Italy's Meloni vows support for flood-hit Emilia-Romagna

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-21

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:30

Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front

LBCI
World
09:24

Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group

LBCI
World
09:09

Britain steps up sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia

LBCI
World
08:50

Indonesia accuses EU of 'regulatory imperialism' with deforestation law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

Italy eyes cut in excise duties as anger grows over fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

MP Daou to LBCI: Hezbollah has not succeeded in imposing its candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More