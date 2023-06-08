News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
World
2023-06-08 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
The World Health Organization has rushed emergency supplies to flood-hit parts of Ukraine and are preparing to respond to an array of health risks including trauma, drowning and waterborne diseases like cholera, officials said on Thursday.
Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the bursting of the Soviet-era Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, which sent waters cascading across the war zone of southern Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.
"The impact of the region's water supply sanitation systems and public health services cannot be underestimated," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.
"The WHO has rushed in to support the authorities and health care workers in preventive measures against waterborne diseases and to improve disease surveillance."
Asked specifically about cholera, WHO technical officer Teresa Zakaria said that the risk of an outbreak was present since the pathogen exists in the environment. She said that the WHO was working with Ukraine's health ministry to put mechanisms in place to ensure that vaccines can be imported if needed.
"We are trying to address quite a wide range of health risks actually associated with the floods, starting from trauma to drowning, to waterborne diseases but also all the way to the potential implications of disruption to chronic treatment," she added.
The huge Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River separates Russian and Ukrainian forces and people have been affected on both sides of its banks. WHO's Emergencies Director Mike Ryan said the WHO has offered assistance to Russian-controlled areas but that its operational presence was "primarily" on the Ukrainian side.
He said Russian authorities had given them assurances that people living in areas it occupies were being "well monitored, well cared for, well fed (and) well supported".
"We will be delighted to be able to access those areas and be able to monitor health as we would in most situations wish to do," he said, adding it would be for the Ukrainian and Russian authorities to agree how that could be achieved.
Reuters
World
WHO
Rush
Supply
Ukraine
Tackle
Disease
Flood
Areas
Next
Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant is breached, unleashing floods
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant is breached, unleashing floods
0
World
04:39
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse
World
04:39
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse
0
World
2023-06-07
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
World
2023-06-07
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
0
World
2023-06-06
Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters
World
2023-06-06
Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:30
Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front
World
10:30
Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front
0
World
10:22
Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal
World
10:22
Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal
0
World
09:24
Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group
World
09:24
Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group
0
World
09:09
Britain steps up sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia
World
09:09
Britain steps up sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
0
World
2023-05-22
Russia says F-16s to Ukraine would raise question of NATO involvement
World
2023-05-22
Russia says F-16s to Ukraine would raise question of NATO involvement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
2
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
4
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
5
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
6
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
7
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
8
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More