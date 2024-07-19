Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, July 19, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 3,000, and gas prices decreased by LBP 7,000. However, the diesel price remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,649,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,687,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,508,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 920,000

Lebanon Economy

prices

decrease

Lebanon

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-07

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-12

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

OPEC+ unlikely to change oil production policy at meeting on August 1

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More