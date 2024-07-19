Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, July 19, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 3,000, and gas prices decreased by LBP 7,000. However, the diesel price remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,649,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,687,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,508,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 920,000