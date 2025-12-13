UNIFIL chief tells LBCI cooperation with Lebanese army key to southern stability

The Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Diodato Abagnara, told LBCI that UNIFIL is working closely with the Lebanese army to ensure security and stability in southern Lebanon, even amid occasional tensions or violations of Security Council Resolution 1701.



Abagnara emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation and preventing clashes, noting that the focus remains on creating conditions for peace and stability and ensuring that residents can live safely.



He expressed confidence that if all parties work toward peace and stability, lasting security in the region is achievable, and said UNIFIL is committed to working alongside the army to support these goals.