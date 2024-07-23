News
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23 | 02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 3,000, and diesel prices decreased by LBP 7,000. However, the gas price increased by LBP 5,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,646,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,684,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,501,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 925,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Previous
