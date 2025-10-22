News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Global trade system 'at risk of derailment:' UN chief
World News
22-10-2025 | 09:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Global trade system 'at risk of derailment:' UN chief
The rules-based international trade system is in danger, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday, amid spiralling debt, heavy tariffs, and financial insecurity for emerging nations.
Guterres said too many countries were trapped in a debt crisis, spending more money on servicing creditors than funding health and education.
"Global debt has soared. Poverty and hunger are still with us. The international financial architecture is not providing an adequate safety net for developing countries. And the rules-based trading system is at risk of derailment," Guterres said at the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development in Geneva.
Guterres said trade and development were facing a "whirlwind of change," with three-quarters of global growth now coming from the developing world, services trade surging, and new technologies boosting the global economy.
However, geopolitical divisions, inequalities, conflicts, and the climate crisis are limiting progress, the U.N. secretary-general said.
AFP
World News
United Nations
Trade
Antonio Guterres
Debt
Tariffs
Next
Louvre reopens for the first time after jewel heist
Trump and Saudi Crown Prince to meet on November 18
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza
0
World News
2025-10-14
IMF raises 2025 global growth outlook on 'modest' US trade shock
World News
2025-10-14
IMF raises 2025 global growth outlook on 'modest' US trade shock
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty
Middle East News
2025-09-09
UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty
0
Middle East News
2025-09-24
New Syria leader tells UN that Israeli actions risk 'new crises'
Middle East News
2025-09-24
New Syria leader tells UN that Israeli actions risk 'new crises'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:43
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
World News
13:43
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
0
World News
13:06
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director
World News
13:06
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions
0
World News
09:58
World Court says Israel must support UN, UNRWA efforts in Gaza
World News
09:58
World Court says Israel must support UN, UNRWA efforts in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
0
World News
13:43
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
World News
13:43
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
3
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
4
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
5
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
8
World News
07:27
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
World News
07:27
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More