Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09 | 02:26
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, the price of 95 octanes decreased by LBP 17,000, and the price of 98 octanes decreased by LBP 16,000. In addition, diesel prices dropped by LBP 17,000. However, the gas price remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,585,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,624,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,425,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 915,000

