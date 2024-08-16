Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

On Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, the price of 95, 98 octanes, and diesel decreased by LBP 6,000. However, the gas price remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,571,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,611,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,410,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 907,000