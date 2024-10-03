Lebanon's economic recovery prospects 'severely weakened' by upsurge in fighting: S&P Global

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-03 | 09:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s economic recovery prospects &#39;severely weakened&#39; by upsurge in fighting: S&P Global
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's economic recovery prospects 'severely weakened' by upsurge in fighting: S&P Global

Lebanon's already-fragile prospects of an economic recovery have been "severely weakened" by the escalation in the Israel and Hezbollah conflict, credit rating agency S&P Global said Thursday.

Lebanon has been in a full-blown debt crisis and not been making payments on its international market government bonds since 2020.

"We consider the upsurge in fighting and attacks in Lebanon could persist into 2025 and expand into other parts of the country," S&P said, adding that it would also "further delay economic and financial reforms."


Reuters 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Economic

Recovery

Prospects

S&P Global

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

The social and economic aspects of the Syrian refugee issue in Lebanon: Insights from a new study

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-28

Hope for Lebanon's healthcare: Hospitals see budget increase as Health Ministry aims for recovery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-01

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-27

Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25

Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-24

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Israel admits to 2008 killing of Hezbollah's Imad Mughniyeh in Damascus: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Celebratory gunfire breaks out in Beirut after Iranian rocket attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanon files complaint with the United Nation over Israeli aggression and violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
16:34

Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More