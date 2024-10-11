News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon
On Friday, October 11, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline and diesel increased by LBP 16,000, while the price of gas remained stable.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,449,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,489,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,335,000
- Gas canister: 944,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
gasoline
diesel
prices
across
Lebanon
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Iran's Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani in good health: Iranian media
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Iran's Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani in good health: Iranian media
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Hezbollah denies claims that the Israeli army entered Lebanese territory, says no direct clashes have occurred yet
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Hezbollah denies claims that the Israeli army entered Lebanese territory, says no direct clashes have occurred yet
0
Middle East News
2024-09-04
UAE, Jordan sign $2.3 bln agreement to build railways, Jordan PM's office states
Middle East News
2024-09-04
UAE, Jordan sign $2.3 bln agreement to build railways, Jordan PM's office states
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
2
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
4
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Lebanon News
15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
7
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
8
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa was sole target of Beirut strike: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa was sole target of Beirut strike: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More