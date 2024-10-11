Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon

On Friday, October 11, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline and diesel increased by LBP 16,000, while the price of gas remained stable.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,449,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,489,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,335,000

- Gas canister: 944,000 LBP