Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-15 | 02:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 11,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 7,000 and gas by LBP 42,000.  

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:  

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,460,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,500,000  
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,342,000  
- Gas Canister: LBP 986,000  
 

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Increase

Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-01

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11

Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13

Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11

Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10

BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-30

Israel declares part of northern border 'closed military zone'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Airstrike hits Islamic Health Organization center in southern Lebanon; multiple casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29

International diplomacy: Efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon continue

LBCI
Middle East News
22:18

White House says it has monitored Iranian threats against Trump for years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More