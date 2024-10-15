Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 11,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 7,000 and gas by LBP 42,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,460,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,500,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,342,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 986,000