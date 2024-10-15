News
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-15 | 02:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 11,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 7,000 and gas by LBP 42,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,460,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,500,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,342,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 986,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Increase
