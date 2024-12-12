Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated

2024-12-12 | 10:41
Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated
Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated

The Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers issued a statement to clarify reports of counterfeit $50 bills circulating in the country.   

The statement explained, "Following coordination with the specialized security agency, which conducted studies, investigations, and inquiries, and after communication with several licensed currency exchangers in various regions, we have concluded that the issue of counterfeiting has been exaggerated and is far less severe than reported."  

The syndicate assured that the counterfeit notes are easily identifiable by currency exchangers, emphasizing, "The situation aligns with the typical circulation of counterfeit currency during ordinary times, and trained exchangers can readily detect such bills."  

The statement also addressed public concern: "The union believes the issue has been overstated, causing unnecessary panic among citizens and disrupting the currency exchange market. There is no need for the widespread anxiety surrounding this matter. The problem is manageable, and the situation remains within normal parameters."  

