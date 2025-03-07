World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction

Lebanon Economy
07-03-2025 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction

The World Bank on Friday estimated Lebanon's recovery and reconstruction costs at $11 billion following the war between Israel and Hezbollah, which ended with a ceasefire last November.

"Reconstruction and recovery needs following the conflict that affected Lebanon are estimated at  $11 billion," the World Bank said in a report assessing damage and losses from October 8 to December 20, 2024.

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

World Bank

Lebanon

Reconstruction

War

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-25

Ukraine needs $524 billion to recover, rebuild after three years of war, World Bank says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:08

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

Speaker Berri meets Omani FM to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

LBCI reports: Lebanese official denies agreement on Israeli withdrawal extension

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:37

World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More