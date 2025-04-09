Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

Head of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation in Lebanon, headed by Ernesto Ramirez, at the Parliament in Beirut.



The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming resumption of negotiations with the IMF and the Spring Meetings in Washington, scheduled from April 21 to 26, where Kanaan is set to participate.



Discussions also covered the reform legislation already approved by the Finance and Budget Committee and Parliament, as well as additional bills currently being considered for approval in the coming period.