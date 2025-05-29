IMF delegation meets donor ambassadors at the residence of Egyptian ambassador in Beirut

Sources told LBCI that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation met with ambassadors of donor and supporting countries to Lebanon at the residence of the Egyptian ambassador in Beirut.



The discussions focused on the critical challenges facing Lebanon's stalled economic reform agenda, emphasizing the urgency of implementing immediate measures.



According to sources familiar with the meeting, the IMF emphasized that time is running out for the Lebanese government to implement the necessary reforms required to regain the confidence of the international community and financial institutions.



The gathering underscores growing international concern over Lebanon's political paralysis and its implications for global support and recovery prospects.