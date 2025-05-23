Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply

23-05-2025 | 10:36
Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply
Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, in the presence of Energy Minister Joe Saddi, signed a $257.8 million loan agreement with World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Jean-Christophe Carret to fund the second phase of the Greater Beirut Water Supply Project.
 

