Finance Minister heads to Baghdad to boost Lebanese-Iraqi coordination on fuel, telecom, and oil supply

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber departed for Baghdad to hold meetings with top Iraqi officials to enhance cooperation between Lebanon and Iraq, particularly in fuel supplies for Lebanon’s electricity sector.



Discussions will also cover telecommunications and the oil pipeline project.



Speaking from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, Jaber said the visit has multiple objectives, including expressing gratitude for Iraq’s continued support to Lebanon over the years—especially during times of crisis—by providing fuel for electricity, recent shipments of wheat and other forms of ongoing social aid.



Jaber noted that talks would cover key issues of mutual interest, such as electricity, fiber-optic connectivity that could link Iraq to Europe through Lebanon, and the oil pipeline project.



The delegation will also address Lebanon’s outstanding financial dues to Iraq.



Before his departure, Jaber met with Education Minister Rima Karami to discuss strategies for securing the needs of Lebanon’s education sector.