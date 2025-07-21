Speaker Berri convenes joint parliamentary meeting to address lifting immunity from MP Bouchikian and launch telecom probe

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri chaired a joint meeting on Monday in Ain al-Tineh between the Parliament Bureau and the Parliamentary Administration and Justice Committee.



Following the meeting, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab announced that the session, called for by Speaker Berri, was held to review a request submitted to Parliament regarding the lifting of immunity from MP George Bouchikian.



He stated that at the beginning of the session, discussions also addressed a related matter that had been previously addressed by the same joint committee, nearly two years ago—specifically, the formation of a parliamentary inquiry committee into the Telecommunications Ministry.



Bou Saab revealed that both cases were deemed similar, and a plenary session was scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m. to deliberate on both items.



Speaker Berri reportedly emphasized the urgency of moving forward with these matters, noting that the delay over the past two years was mainly due to the exceptional political conditions at the time, including the absence of a president and a non-functioning legislature.



Bou Saab explained that the first case involves establishing a parliamentary inquiry committee to investigate the Ministry of Telecommunications. The second concerns the request to lift immunity from MP Bouchikian. “It will be up to the general assembly to make the final decision on both,” he said.



He stressed that no accusations were being made and that the committee’s role was purely procedural. “We are not accusing anyone. The report submitted was purely technical, focusing on how to apply parliamentary rules and the law without any external pressure,” he said.



“The investigation must determine whether the issue is related to the MP’s role as a legislator, in which case immunity applies, or whether it pertains to actions taken in a ministerial capacity, in which case the judiciary would decide how to proceed.”



Bou Saab reiterated the presumption of innocence, stating, “Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. The procedure is clear: the request will be presented to the general assembly, and if the body decides to form an inquiry committee, it will vote to appoint its members.”



Regarding the telecom case, he said the three former telecommunications ministers involved—Nicolas Sehnaoui, Boutros Harb, and Jamal Jarrah—had been notified of the matter over two years ago and had the right to attend the session or send legal representatives to present their defense.



As for Bouchikian, the same process applies. “He, too, has the right to defend himself and present his version of events,” Bou Saab said.



He added that if the assembly approves the formation of the inquiry committee, its work will be conducted confidentially until its findings are finalized.



When asked about rumors of Bouchikian’s travel abroad, Bou Saab said, “I will not comment on media reports. We have no official information about his whereabouts. What’s important is that we took the step of referring the matter to the general assembly, which will vote on whether to lift his immunity. The vote will be secret, but the result will be made public.”