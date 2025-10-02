Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination

Lebanon News
02-10-2025 | 08:52
High views
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa met with Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shibani in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance coordination between the two countries.

The talks focused on the agreement reached in Jeddah last March, which aims to demarcate the border between Lebanon and Syria and establish specialized legal committees for that purpose. 

The ministers also discussed activating joint mechanisms to address security and military challenges facing both nations.

Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
LBCI Previous

