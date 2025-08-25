World Bank loan for Lebanon's reconstruction to be signed Tuesday

25-08-2025 | 08:27
World Bank loan for Lebanon&#39;s reconstruction to be signed Tuesday
0min
World Bank loan for Lebanon's reconstruction to be signed Tuesday

Lebanon's Finance Ministry will host a signing ceremony on Tuesday morning for a World Bank loan aimed at supporting reconstruction efforts.

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber will sign the agreement with Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank’s regional director, at 11 a.m. at the ministry's headquarters in downtown Beirut.

The ceremony will be attended by Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, representatives from the Prime Minister's office, Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) chairman Mohammed Kabbani, members of the council, and Bruno Pereira da Silva, chargé d’affaires of the French Embassy in Lebanon.

