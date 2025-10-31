President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation

President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon is prepared to enter negotiations to end the Israeli occupation, but emphasized that such talks require mutual will, something that “is not yet present.” He added that “the format, timing, and location of the negotiations will be determined later.”



During a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Aoun called on the international community, the European Union, and the United States to pressure Israel to comply with the ceasefire agreement announced last November. He urged support for enabling the Lebanese Army to deploy up to the southern international border and to continue implementing plans to extend the state’s authority over all Lebanese territory.



“We are not advocates of war; we have experienced it and learned its lessons,” Aoun said. “We seek to restore stability to Lebanon, starting from the south. Negotiations are our choice to recover occupied land, free our detainees, and secure full Israeli withdrawal from the hills, but this approach has only been met with further Israeli attacks in the south and the Bekaa amid rising tensions.”



The president added that Israel’s continued refusal to respond to calls for restraint “shows that aggression remains its preferred course of action,” placing responsibility on the international community to back Lebanon’s demand for security and stability.



Aoun stressed that the Lebanese Army “is fully carrying out its duties south of the Litani River” and across the country, and welcomed any international support to strengthen the army’s capabilities. He announced that the number of troops deployed in the south will reach 10,000 by the end of the year, highlighting ongoing cooperation between the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping forces.



He reiterated Lebanon’s condemnation of Israeli attacks and praised the European Union for condemning assaults on UNIFIL forces operating to uphold international resolutions and maintain peace in South Lebanon.



“The army remains Lebanon’s sole guarantee for defending its sovereignty and ensuring sustainable security,” Aoun concluded.