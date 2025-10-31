Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports

The United States canceled a planned Budapest summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's firm stance on hardline demands regarding Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Friday.



The decision came after a tense call between the two countries' top diplomats, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the matter.



Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials in the Russian government were not immediately available for comment.





Reuters