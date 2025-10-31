News
Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
31-10-2025 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Aside from an official statement warning that "time is running out" regarding the Lebanese Army’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and Lebanon's "violation" of the ceasefire deal, Israel has not issued any formal position following a late-night meeting in Tel Aviv on its Lebanon strategy.
The meeting, which lasted until midnight, brought together Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and senior military and intelligence officials to discuss Israel's approach toward Lebanon. Military officials reportedly threatened to counter what they described as Hezbollah's preparations for the next war through an expanded operational plan.
According to the Israeli army, Tel Aviv continues to monitor the Lebanese Army's implementation of its plan to confine Hezbollah's weapons south of the Litani River.
However, Israeli and U.S. assessments suggest that Hezbollah has managed to establish pockets of resistance that complicate the Lebanese Army's operations.
While Israeli intelligence estimates that Hezbollah currently faces difficulties in launching a major attack, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon and expanded its ground deployment along Lebanese territory near the border. Defense Minister Katz described this military presence as a measure to "reassure border residents."
On the ground, Israel claims its forces have carried out more than 1,000 strikes against Hezbollah targets and assassinated 349 of its commanders since the ceasefire agreement was reached. Still, Israeli sources acknowledge that Hezbollah has been rapidly rebuilding its capabilities.
Intelligence sources further allege that nearly half of the Lebanese Army's personnel are Shiite and reluctant to confront Hezbollah. They add that mounting U.S. pressure on Beirut aims to push Lebanon toward direct negotiations with Israel, potentially leading to a long-term settlement.
The same sources claim that U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking political achievements in the Middle East but continues to face major challenges in both Lebanon and Gaza.
