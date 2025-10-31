Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

31-10-2025 | 14:00
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon's cabinet and parliament — the details
3min
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Proposals for amendments to Lebanon’s election law are being considered on two fronts: expatriate voting and the use of a magnetic voting card and a so-called “megacenter.”

The six-member committee has held consultations among its members and is expected to meet early next week after Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar returns from Bahrain.

According to LBCI, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji will bring to the meeting a draft law that merges his proposal to amend Article 112 of the election law—allowing expatriates to vote for 128 deputies according to their electoral districts—with the Interior Minister’s proposal to replace the magnetic card with a QR code.

A committee member said that, for now, only Rajji’s and al-Hajjar’s proposals are on the table, though other suggestions could emerge, particularly from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. The member noted that implementing expatriate voting for six deputies faces challenges in preparing and approving the necessary organizational steps.

Transmitting the committee’s proposals to the cabinet does not mean the matter is settled. 

The process could become more complicated. If the government does not submit the draft law to parliament, ministers backed by the Lebanese Forces could take escalatory measures, including walking out of cabinet sessions or potentially resigning.

If the draft law is sent to parliament and allows expatriates to vote for all 128 deputies based on their place of residence, ministers backed by the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo could also take escalatory steps. 

Sending the draft law to parliament does not guarantee its passage. The key decision lies with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who may choose not to convene a general session, or, if he does, may not place the bill on the agenda.

Expatriate voting, whether for six deputies or all 128 based on residence, remains at the mercy of the government and parliament. If obstacles persist, Article 11 of the election law, which governs expatriate voting, could be canceled, leaving expatriates with no option but to travel to Lebanon to cast their ballots.

Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
