MP Georges Adwan insists parliamentary elections will proceed on time

Lebanese MP Georges Adwan reaffirmed that the laws passed yesterday are valid and effective, “unless we decide to invent a new interpretation,” noting that the parliamentary session was only scheduled for Monday.



Adwan said the events of the day clearly show that a majority of MPs want the General Authority to discuss necessary amendments to the current electoral law, and more importantly, that most MPs refuse to delay the upcoming elections. “The step taken today is not meant to disrupt parliament’s work,” he added.



He congratulated the MPs who chose not to attend the session, praising their commitment to ensuring elections are held on time and to upholding the role of state institutions, particularly Parliament.



Adwan urged the government to approve, in its next session, a draft law addressing needed adjustments to the electoral law, stressing that “we will not accept even a single day’s delay in the elections.”



He emphasized that his bloc’s position remains consistent: the existing law must be enforceable, and the priority is to guarantee that the elections proceed as scheduled.