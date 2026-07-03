Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline

On Friday, July 3, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline decreased by LBP 18,000, while diesel fell by LBP 40,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,220,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,238,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,795,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,127,000