Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline

Lebanon Economy
03-07-2026 | 02:23
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Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline
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Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline

On Friday, July 3, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline decreased by LBP 18,000, while diesel fell by LBP 40,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,220,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,238,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,795,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,127,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

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prices

gasoline

diesel

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Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
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