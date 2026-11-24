Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy issued a new fuel price list on Tuesday, announcing a decrease in fuel prices.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,242,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,260,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,397,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,625,000