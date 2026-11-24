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Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
24-11-2026 | 02:26
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Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy issued a new fuel price list on Tuesday, announcing a decrease in fuel prices.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,242,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,260,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,397,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,625,000
Lebanon News
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