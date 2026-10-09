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Fuel prices change across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09-10-2026 | 02:59
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Fuel prices change across Lebanon
On Friday, October 9, 2026, the prices of 95 octane and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 23,000 each, while diesel dropped by LBP 78,000.
Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,802,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,820,000
Diesel: LBP 2,614,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,383,000
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