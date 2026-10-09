Fuel prices change across Lebanon

On Friday, October 9, 2026, the prices of 95 octane and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 23,000 each, while diesel dropped by LBP 78,000.

Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,802,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,820,000

Diesel: LBP 2,614,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,383,000