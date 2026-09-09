Iran says 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz to cover parts of Gulf of Oman and beyond

Iran's Guards said on Wednesday that a new "prohibited zone" outside the Strait of Hormuz would cover parts of the Gulf of Oman and beyond, adding they would announce the exact coordinates later.



"It approximately starts from the direction of Chabahar, covering part of the Sea of Oman and another part of the Arabian Sea... If a vessel enters that area without coordination, it will be subject to our sanctions," Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi told state television.





AFP