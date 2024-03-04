UN team reports rape likely happened during Hamas attack on Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04 | 14:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN team reports rape likely happened during Hamas attack on Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
UN team reports rape likely happened during Hamas attack on Israel

A team of United Nations experts reported on Monday that there were "reasonable grounds to believe" sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The team - led by UN special envoy for sexual violence in conflict Pramila Patten - visited Israel between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14 on a mission intended to gather, analyze and verify information on sexual violence linked to the Oct. 7 attacks.

"Credible circumstantial information, which may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence, including genital mutilation, sexualized torture, or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, was also gathered," read the 24-page UN report.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has repeatedly rejected accusations of sexual violence.

Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's retaliation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has since killed around 30,000 Palestinians, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say.

"The mission team found clear and convincing information that some hostages taken to Gaza have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence and has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing," the UN report said.

The team said a "fully-fledged investigation" would be required to establish the overall magnitude, scope and specific attribution for the sexual violence.

The UN team said it also received information from institutional and civil society sources and direct interviews, about "sexual violence against Palestinian men and women in detention settings, during house raids and at checkpoints" after Oct. 7. The detention centers were in Israel.

The UN team said it raised the allegations with the Israeli Ministry of Justice and Military Advocate General, which said no complaints of sexual violence against members of the Israeli Defense Forces had been received.

Israel has been critical of the UN response to the Oct. 7 attacks. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said late last year that sexual violence committed on Oct. 7 "must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted," stressing: "Gender-based violence must be condemned. Anytime. Anywhere."

"The UN claims to care about women, yet as we speak right now Israeli women are being raped and abused by Hamas terrorists. Where is the UN's voice? Where is your voice?" Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the 193-member UN General Assembly earlier on Monday.

"Hamas must face unrelenting pressure to end their sexual violence and release all of the hostages immediately," he said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Violence

Gaza

Hamas

Rape

Israel

LBCI Next
Al-Qahera news: "Significant progress" in talks to reach a ceasefire in Gaza
Kamala Harris calls for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04

Hamas says it presses on with Gaza truce talks without Israelis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03

Hamas says truce in Gaza possible within '24 to 48 hours' if Israel agrees to its demands

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-10

Israeli military says Hamas had command tunnel under UN Gaza headquarters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:45

Iran, Saudi Arabia mark commitment to ending war against Palestine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28

Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Belgium sends military transporter to airdrop aid into Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army advises civilians near Lebanese border to stay indoors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More