France starts airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-08-2025 | 07:59
0min
France on Friday started to air-drop 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza as it urged Israel to allow full access to the area which it said was slipping into famine.

"Faced with the absolute urgency, we have just conducted a food airdrop operation in Gaza. Thank you to our Jordanian, Emirati, and German partners for their support, and to our military personnel for their commitment," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X.

"Airdrops are not enough. Israel must open full humanitarian access to address the risk of famine," he added.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot earlier in the day had told broadcaster franceinfo that France was sending four flights carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid each to Gaza from Jordan.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push
