News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France starts airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-08-2025 | 07:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France starts airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza
France on Friday started to air-drop 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza as it urged Israel to allow full access to the area which it said was slipping into famine.
"Faced with the absolute urgency, we have just conducted a food airdrop operation in Gaza. Thank you to our Jordanian, Emirati, and German partners for their support, and to our military personnel for their commitment," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X.
"Airdrops are not enough. Israel must open full humanitarian access to address the risk of famine," he added.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot earlier in the day had told broadcaster franceinfo that France was sending four flights carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid each to Gaza from Jordan.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Humanitarian
Aid
Gaza
Next
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
France to airdrop aid into Gaza: Diplomatic source
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
France to airdrop aid into Gaza: Diplomatic source
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
UAE to resume Gaza aid airdrops 'immediately': FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
UAE to resume Gaza aid airdrops 'immediately': FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27
UN aid chief welcomes 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27
UN aid chief welcomes 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:40
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:40
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
US special envoy visits Gaza food site, ambassador says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
US special envoy visits Gaza food site, ambassador says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
German Army begins airdropping aid over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
German Army begins airdropping aid over Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
World News
01:23
Canada PM says he is disappointed as Trump orders tariff hike
World News
01:23
Canada PM says he is disappointed as Trump orders tariff hike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
0
World News
2025-07-31
Talks on two-state solution must begin, German minister says on way to Israel
World News
2025-07-31
Talks on two-state solution must begin, German minister says on way to Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
2
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley
7
Lebanon News
07:25
MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7
Lebanon News
07:25
MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More