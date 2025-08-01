US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-08-2025 | 10:40
High views
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
0min
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday that his visit to U.S.-backed aid stations in Gaza would help Washington draw up a plan to deliver more aid to the Palestinian territory.

"Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza," Witkoff said in a post on X, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a protective vest and meeting staff at a distribution center.

He added that the purpose of the visit was to "help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."


AFP
 
UN says 1,373 killed while waiting for aid in Gaza since late May
US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House
Download now the LBCI mobile app
