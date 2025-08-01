News
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-08-2025 | 10:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday that his visit to U.S.-backed aid stations in Gaza would help Washington draw up a plan to deliver more aid to the Palestinian territory.
"Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza," Witkoff said in a post on X, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a protective vest and meeting staff at a distribution center.
He added that the purpose of the visit was to "help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Envoy
Steve Witkoff
Gaza
Visit
Aid
Plan
