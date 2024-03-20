Canada halts arms exports to Israel

A Canadian government source told Agence France-Presse on Tuesday that Canada has halted arms exports to Israel.



This comes at a time when Ottawa has only sent "non-lethal" shipments, such as communication equipment, to Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.



The source added that no military exports to the Israeli state have been recorded since January.



According to Radio Canada, Israel is one of the top importers of Canadian weapons, having received military equipment worth $21 million in 2022, preceded by shipments worth $26 million in 2021.



This places Israel on the list of the top 10 recipients of Canadian arms exports.



This month, a group of Canadian lawyers and Canadians of Palestinian origin filed a complaint against the Canadian government demanding the suspension of arms exports to Israel, considering that Ottawa is violating both domestic and international law.



AFP