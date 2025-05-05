News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU 'concerned' over Israel Gaza plan, urges restraint
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-05-2025 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU 'concerned' over Israel Gaza plan, urges restraint
The European Union on Monday called for restraint from Israel after the country's security cabinet approved the expansion of military operations in Gaza.
"The European Union is concerned at the planned extension of the operation by Israeli forces in Gaza, which will result in further casualties and suffering for the Palestinian population. We urge Israel to exercise the utmost restraint," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU
Israel
Gaza
Plan
Restraint
Next
Window open for Gaza deal during Trump Middle East visit, official says
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-04
Hamas urges Arab summit to 'thwart' Gaza displacement plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-04
Hamas urges Arab summit to 'thwart' Gaza displacement plan
0
World News
2025-02-11
Trump meets Jordan's king amid tensions over Gaza plan
World News
2025-02-11
Trump meets Jordan's king amid tensions over Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Window open for Gaza deal during Trump Middle East visit, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Window open for Gaza deal during Trump Middle East visit, official says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Gaza operation could expand to full control of the Strip: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Gaza operation could expand to full control of the Strip: Israeli official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Syria's Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Syria's Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Turkey stresses opposition to decentralization in Syria
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Turkey stresses opposition to decentralization in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.
0
World News
2025-02-21
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
World News
2025-02-21
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:19
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Lebanon News
14:19
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
2
Lebanon News
04:56
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
Lebanon News
04:56
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
3
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
4
Lebanon News
13:21
Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy
Lebanon News
13:21
Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy
5
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
6
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
7
Lebanon News
12:36
Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close
Lebanon News
12:36
Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close
8
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More