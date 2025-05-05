EU 'concerned' over Israel Gaza plan, urges restraint

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-05-2025 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU &#39;concerned&#39; over Israel Gaza plan, urges restraint
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU 'concerned' over Israel Gaza plan, urges restraint

The European Union on Monday called for restraint from Israel after the country's security cabinet approved the expansion of military operations in Gaza.

"The European Union is concerned at the planned extension of the operation by Israeli forces in Gaza, which will result in further casualties and suffering for the Palestinian population. We urge Israel to exercise the utmost restraint," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

Israel

Gaza

Plan

Restraint

LBCI Next
Window open for Gaza deal during Trump Middle East visit, official says
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-04

Hamas urges Arab summit to 'thwart' Gaza displacement plan

LBCI
World News
2025-02-11

Trump meets Jordan's king amid tensions over Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19

EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Window open for Gaza deal during Trump Middle East visit, official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31

Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29

Gaza operation could expand to full control of the Strip: Israeli official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03

Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Syria's Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Turkey stresses opposition to decentralization in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.

LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More