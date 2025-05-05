News
Israel's army says expanded Gaza operation includes 'moving most of the population'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-05-2025 | 13:08
Israel's army says expanded Gaza operation includes 'moving most of the population'
The Israeli army on Monday said its planned expanded offensive in Gaza, approved by the country's security cabinet, included "moving most of the population" of the Palestinian territory.
"The operation will include a broad attack, including moving most of the population of the Gaza Strip. This is in order to protect them in a sterile area away from Hamas," army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Cabinet
