Israel war cabinet member Gantz calls for September elections
2024-04-03 | 13:30
Israel war cabinet member Gantz calls for September elections
Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz called for national elections in September in a speech on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government faces pressure at home and abroad over the war in Gaza.
“We must agree on a date for elections in September, towards a year to the war if you will,” Gantz said in a televised briefing. “Setting such a date will allow us to continue the military effort while signaling to the citizens of Israel that we will soon renew their trust in us.”
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
War
Cabinet
Benny Gantz
Elections
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
