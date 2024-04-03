News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Celebrity chef Jose Andres tells Reuters: Israel targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03 | 14:23
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Celebrity chef Jose Andres tells Reuters: Israel targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Celebrity chef Jose Andres told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that an Israeli attack that killed seven of his food aid workers in Gaza had targeted them "systematically, car by car."
Speaking in a video interview, Andres said the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity group he founded had clear communication with the Israeli military, which he said knew his aid workers' movements.
"This was not just a bad luck situation where ‘oops’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place," Andres said. "Even if we were not in coordination with the (Israel Defense Forces), no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians."
The aid workers were killed when their convoy was hit shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to Gaza by sea. Israel's military expressed "severe sorrow" over the incident and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it unintentional.
Andres said there may have been more than three strikes against the aid convoy. He said he was supposed to be in Gaza with his team but for different reasons "wasn't able to go back again to Gaza."
Andres, who spoke to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, pressured the United States to do more to stop the war.
"The US must do more to tell Prime Minister Netanyahu this war needs to end now," he said.
Andres said his organization was still studying the safety situation in Gaza as it contemplates starting aid deliveries again.
Australian, British and American citizens were among seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed when their convoy was hit shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to Gaza by sea.
The aid convoy was hit as it was leaving its Deir al-Balah warehouse after unloading more than 100 tons of food aid brought to Gaza by sea, the aid group said.
Israel's military expressed "severe sorrow" over the incident and Prime Minister Netanyahu called it unintentional. At least 196 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza since October, according to the United Nations, and Hamas has previously accused Israel of targeting aid distribution sites.
World Central Kitchen began last month moving food aid to starving people in northern Gaza via a maritime corridor from Cyprus, in collaboration with Spanish charity Open Arms. The charity coordinated closely with Israel's military, Arab nations and others, Andres said earlier.
Biden said he was "outraged and heartbroken" by the deaths. The US sided with Netanyahu's assertion that the strikes were not deliberate.
Founded by Andres, 54, in 2010 after a Haiti earthquake, World Central Kitchen has tried to sidestep red tape around the world to rush aid to disaster-hit areas, including Ukraine after the Russian invasion.The conflict began after Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.
Since then, much of the densely populated territory has been laid waste and most of its 2.3 million population displaced. More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Jose Andres
Israel
Attack
Gaza
World Central Kitchen
Next
Polish PM: The attack on relief workers puts solidarity with Israel 'to the test'
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
London demands 'transparent' explanation from Israel following attack on relief workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
London demands 'transparent' explanation from Israel following attack on relief workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
At least 32,916 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
At least 32,916 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
UN halts aid movements at night in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
UN halts aid movements at night in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
Israel war cabinet member Gantz calls for September elections
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
Israel war cabinet member Gantz calls for September elections
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17
Palestinian Fatah group states Iran is trying to spread 'chaos' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17
Palestinian Fatah group states Iran is trying to spread 'chaos' in West Bank
0
World News
13:07
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
World News
13:07
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
4
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
6
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
7
Lebanon News
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More