US Defense Secretary holds a call with Israeli counterpart following relief workers' death in Gaza

The Pentagon said that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin urged Israel on Wednesday to take concrete steps to protect relief workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza "after repeated coordination failures" during a call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.



This comes in the aftermath of an Israeli attack that resulted in the death of seven workers from the World Central Kitchen relief organization in Gaza this week.



A statement on the call said that "Secretary Austin expressed his outrage at the Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid convoy that killed seven aid workers, including an American citizen."



The Pentagon also stated that Austin urged Gallant to conduct a "swift and transparent" investigation and to publicly release the results and hold those responsible accountable.



Reuters