Australia PM says Israel's explanation for aid workers deaths' 'not good enough'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 00:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia PM says Israel&#39;s explanation for aid workers deaths&#39; &#39;not good enough&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Australia PM says Israel's explanation for aid workers deaths' 'not good enough'

Israel's explanation for the deaths from an air strike in Gaza of seven aid workers, including Australian woman Zomi Frankcom, was "not good enough," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.

Israel said on Tuesday it mistakenly killed workers of charity World Central Kitchen, drawing widespread condemnation from the United States and several allies. The dead included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

"We need to have accountability for how it has occurred, and what is not good enough is the statements that have been made, including that this is just a product of war," Albanese said during a press conference in Sydney.

Albanese seemed to be referring to comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message on Tuesday in which he said that "this happens in war" as the Israeli military promised an independent investigation.

Celebrity chef Jose Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen, told Reuters on Wednesday that the Israeli attack had targeted his workers "systematically, car by car." He said the World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza had clear communication with the military, which knew their movements.

Albanese said Frankcom was travelling in a vehicle clearly identified as an aid vehicle and it should not have been at risk. He demanded full accountability on a call with Netanyahu on Wednesday.

"They have committed to a full and proper investigation. I want that to be transparent and I want those findings to be made public so that we find out how exactly this can occur," he said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Australia

Anthony Albanese

World Central Kitchen

LBCI Next
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
US Defense Secretary holds a call with Israeli counterpart following relief workers' death in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12

Australia: Israel must change course in Gaza to maintain international support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57

Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US Defense Secretary holds a call with Israeli counterpart following relief workers' death in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57

Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US Defense Secretary holds a call with Israeli counterpart following relief workers' death in Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:35

US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

LBCI
World News
15:08

Blinken warns Azerbaijan over tensions with Armenia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-11

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05

30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:41

Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More