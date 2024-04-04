Israeli army: No change in directives regarding home front readiness amid tensions

The Israeli army said on Thursday that there has been no change in the directives regarding the readiness of the home front amid fears of potential escalation of violence after the killing of Iranian military commanders in Damascus this week and the subsequent threats of retaliation.



Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated in a post on the X platform, "There is no need to buy generators, stock up on food, or withdraw money from ATMs."



He added, "As we have done until today, we will immediately update any changes, if they occur, in an official and organized manner."



Reuters