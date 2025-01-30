LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

Lebanon News
30-01-2025 | 08:16
High views
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
0min
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI obtained on Thursday the list provided by Hezbollah to Lebanese authorities, which includes the names of seven captives held by Israel.  

The list names Kamel Younes, who was captured in Blida, along with Hassan Jawad, Youssef Abdallah, Ibrahim Khalil, Mohammad Jawad, and Hussein Sharif, all of whom were taken in Aita al-Shaab. 

Additionally, Imad Amhaz was captured in Batroun during an Israeli commando operation.

Lebanon News

LBCI

List

Hezbollah

Prisoners

Israel

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Eight wounded in Wednesday's total toll of Israeli attacks: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
