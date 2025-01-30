LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI obtained on Thursday the list provided by Hezbollah to Lebanese authorities, which includes the names of seven captives held by Israel.The list names Kamel Younes, who was captured in Blida, along with Hassan Jawad, Youssef Abdallah, Ibrahim Khalil, Mohammad Jawad, and Hussein Sharif, all of whom were taken in Aita al-Shaab.Additionally, Imad Amhaz was captured in Batroun during an Israeli commando operation.