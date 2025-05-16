News
Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-05-2025 | 04:12
Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza
Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would have the situation in Gaza "taken care of", telling reporters that people were starving in the besieged Palestinian territory.
"We're looking at Gaza. And we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving," the president told reporters during the final leg of his Gulf tour.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Donald Trump
UAE
Gaza
Starvation
Palestinians
Israel
War
Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight
Previous
