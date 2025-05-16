Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-05-2025 | 04:12
High views
Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza
Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza

Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would have the situation in Gaza "taken care of", telling reporters that people were starving in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We're looking at Gaza. And we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving," the president told reporters during the final leg of his Gulf tour.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Donald Trump

UAE

Gaza

Starvation

Palestinians

Israel

War

