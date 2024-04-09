Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong said Canberra would consider recognition of a Palestinian state, a shift in policy as the international community looks for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict.



In a speech on Tuesday evening, Wong backed comments by Britain's foreign minister David Cameron who has said that recognizing a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations, would make a two-state solution irreversible.



Wong said the international community is discussing Palestinian statehood "as a way of building momentum towards a two-state solution."



"A two-state solution is the only hope to break the endless cycle of violence," she said, speaking at the Australian National University.



However, Wong ruled out a role for Hamas, which rules Gaza.



"There is no role for Hamas in a future Palestinian state," she said.

