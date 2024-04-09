Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09 | 09:12
High views
Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state
0min
Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong said Canberra would consider recognition of a Palestinian state, a shift in policy as the international community looks for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

In a speech on Tuesday evening, Wong backed comments by Britain's foreign minister David Cameron who has said that recognizing a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations, would make a two-state solution irreversible.

Wong said the international community is discussing Palestinian statehood "as a way of building momentum towards a two-state solution."

"A two-state solution is the only hope to break the endless cycle of violence," she said, speaking at the Australian National University.

However, Wong ruled out a role for Hamas, which rules Gaza.

"There is no role for Hamas in a future Palestinian state," she said.
 
 
 
 
Reuters
Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
