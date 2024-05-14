News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university
Swiss police moved in early Tuesday to remove some 50 pro-Palestinian student protesters holed up in a Geneva university building for nearly a week, media reports said.
About 20 officers entered the UniMail building around 0300 GMT, a journalist from the Keystone-ATS news agency said.
“Most of the students were sleeping. After being gathered they were led to the underground parking garage,” Julie Zaugg, a journalist with LemanbleuTV channel, said on X.
She said they shouted pro-Palestinian slogans before being handcuffed and taken away in vans.
Geneva university officials had asked the protestors on Monday to vacate the premises and protest in a different manner.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Swiss
Police
Pro-Palestinian
Protesters
Geneva
University
Next
Red Cross sets up Rafah emergency field hospital
Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-28
Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses
World News
2024-04-28
Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:01
Police move in to end Pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:01
Police move in to end Pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University
0
World News
2024-05-08
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
World News
2024-05-08
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
0
World News
2024-05-08
French police remove pro-Palestinian students occupying a hall at Sorbonne University
World News
2024-05-08
French police remove pro-Palestinian students occupying a hall at Sorbonne University
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25
Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25
Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
WHO: Nothing wrong with Gaza death toll figures
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
WHO: Nothing wrong with Gaza death toll figures
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
ICJ to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
ICJ to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-19
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Press Highlights
2024-02-19
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
7
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
8
Lebanon News
05:13
Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday
Lebanon News
05:13
Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More