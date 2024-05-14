Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university

Swiss police moved in early Tuesday to remove some 50 pro-Palestinian student protesters holed up in a Geneva university building for nearly a week, media reports said.



About 20 officers entered the UniMail building around 0300 GMT, a journalist from the Keystone-ATS news agency said.



“Most of the students were sleeping. After being gathered they were led to the underground parking garage,” Julie Zaugg, a journalist with LemanbleuTV channel, said on X.



She said they shouted pro-Palestinian slogans before being handcuffed and taken away in vans.



Geneva university officials had asked the protestors on Monday to vacate the premises and protest in a different manner.





AFP