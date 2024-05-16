Gaza’s death toll, injuries continue to rise: 222 days of conflict

As the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues into its 222nd day, the death toll has reached 35,272 martyrs. Additionally, since October 7th, the number of injuries has climbed to 79,205.



Meanwhile, according to Thursday's report posted by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, "The Israeli occupation committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 39 martyrs and 64 injuries reaching hospitals in the past 24 hours."